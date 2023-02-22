Rwanda: Who Is Namuhoranye, the New Police Chief?

President Paul Kagame on Monday, February 20, appointed Felix Namuhoranye as the new Inspector General of Rwanda National Police (RNP), replacing Commissioner General Dan Munyuza, who had held the duties since October 2018.

Prior to his new duties, Namuhoranye was serving as Deputy Commissioner General of Police (DCGP), a position that he held since October 2018.

He has also previously served in various other portfolios, many of which were related to security. As he assumes his newest responsibilities, The New Times brings you five things you may need to know about him.

1. A member of the RPA during the liberation struggle

At a young age, Namuhoranye was one of the brave Rwandans that gave up all they had and joined the Rwanda Patriotic Army (RPA) to liberate Rwanda in 1990 and stop the Genocide against the Tutsi. He remained in military service and served in different capacities until he was transferred to Rwanda National Police.

2. An international relations professional

He holds a Bachelor's degree with Honors in International Relations (First Class) from the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa and a Masters Degree in International Studies from the University of Nairobi.

3. Commandant of the National Police College

Namuhoranye served as the Commandant of the National Police College (NPC) from June 2011 to 2018.

During this period, he oversaw hundreds of senior officers from Rwanda and the region pursuing their advanced policing education at a Master's level at the college.

The Musanze-based institution trains police and correctional officers not only from Rwanda but also from other African countries. Previously, officers from countries including Botswana, Central African Republic, Kenya, Ethiopia, Namibia, Somalia, South Sudan and Zimbabwe have graduated from there.

4. UNMISS Chief training officer

He also served as the UN Police Chief Training Officer for the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and held various positions in the RNP, including Chief of Traffic Police and Roads Safety, Commissioner of Inspectorate of Services and Ethics, as well as Chief of Operations, Training and Planning.

5. Trained in Kenya, the UK, and Canada

Namuhoranye is a graduate of the National Defense College - Karen (Kenya), the International College of Policing - Bramshill (UK), and the Canadian Royal Police College (Ottawa).