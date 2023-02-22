Malawi January 2023 Inflation Rate Up to 26 Percent

22 February 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

January inflation rose by 0.5% points to 25.9 % according to latest National Statistical Office (NSO) figures.

According to NSO, the year on year inflation rate for January 2023 stands at 25.9 %, an increase from the 25.4 % in December.

Food and Non-Food Inflation rates are at 30.5% and 20.4 %, respectively.

The rate which had been rising for twelve consecutive months until early in fourth quarter slowed in the past two months in response to declining global inflation.

However, the Catholic University based economist Hopkins Kawaye forecasted this spiral -attributing it to domestic lean period induced high prices.

