Malawi: Chimwendo Banda, Hara Tells Parliament to Delete Nankhumwa's SONA Response From Parliamentary Records

Leader of the House Richard Chimwendo Banda and Government Chief Whip, Jacob Hara have asked Parliament to delete Leader of the Opposition, Kondwani Nankhumwa's response to the State of the Nation Address from Parliamentary records.

The legislators' sentiments come after Nankhumwa's response to the SONA on Monday didn't go well with Members of Parliament from the government side in Parliament.

Business in the House turned hot when Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara allowed Leader of the Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa to comment on the State of the Nation Address delivered by President Dr Lazarus Chakwera last Friday.

However, Nankhumwa said he was not satisfied with how the government is addressing some of the challenges the country is facing now.

He argued that government requires to put much emphasis on dealing with health-related challenges such as cholera to show its commitment to helping Malawians.

However, Chimwendo Banda and Hara stood and asked the Speaker to rule that the whole response of the Leader of the Opposition be deleted from the House's records, arguing whatever Nankhumwa said, lacked basis and merit.

The Speaker guided that the Leader of the Opposition's response will be scrutinized and will guide the House on the way forward in due course. - MBC Online Services.

Meanwhile, United Democratic Front UDF has punched holes into the State of the National Address by Lazarus Chakwera describing it as unrealistic and a demonstration of mere rhetoric.

This comes as UDF leader was responding to SONA that was delivered last Friday by President Chakwera.

Ned Phoya, Leader for UDF said it is dismaying to note that the whole SONA did not touch on controversial admirable 7 trillion Bridgin Foundation a thing which raises eyebrows on its reality.

Phoya added by expressing worry saying the Tonse Administration is still failing to fulfill most of its campaign promises including fighting corruption, ending hunger and dealing with pandemics like COVID-19 and Cholera.