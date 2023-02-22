Zimbabwe: VP Chiwenga Arrives in Switzerland for Global Health Summit

Geneva — There is more to patient management and care than just treating an ailment that brings patients to hospitals and health facilities and Zimbabwe is keen to guarantee the best hospital experience and safety to its patients, Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga has said.

VP Chiwenga said this on touching down here this morning for the 5th edition of the Patient Safety Global Ministerial Summit.

VP Chiwenga arrived just in time for the high level global health leaders interface after a hectic schedule back home which saw him joining President Mnangagwa and other dignitaries at the commemorations of this year's National Youth day held in Lupane.

It's a busy work ethic that defines President Mnangagwa's administration as Government forges ahead with the quest to rapidly improve people's lives.

Zimbabwe is attending this "very important" summit at the invitation of Switzerland leader, President Alain Berset, who assumed the rotational Swiss presidency in January.

Speaking to the media on arrival in Geneva where he immediately set off for the resort City of Montreux which is hosting the health leaders' gather, Vice President Chiwenga said Zimbabwe looks forward to share notes on how to best guarantee patient safety over and above giving them treatment for which they would have checked into hospital.

He said he is also looking forward to engage with international health funders.

"We have come here to share ideas and discuss on patient safety in our hospitals, (and) in our medical facilities," said VP Chiwenga.

"We will be discussing quite a number of issues with the World Health Organisation and I will be discussing other issues with global funders.

"So, it will be a number of organisations, I will be discussing with under the United Nations umbrella to do with health," he said.

The summit brings together international health leaders seeking to share notes and tap from each other's experiences in combating the continued exposure of patients to harm and secondary infections having checked into a hospital or health facility.

VP Chiwenga was received at the Geneva Airport by Zimbabwe's Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other international organisations based in Geneva, Ambassador Stuart Comberbach.