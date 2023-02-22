Zimbabwe to Beef Up Security At Border Posts to Stop Inward Smuggling of Illegal Drugs

22 February 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe will beef up security at its ports of entry to ensure that drugs are not smuggled into the country and thus affect the livelihoods of youths, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said Tuesday.

Mnangagwa, who was the guest of honor at National Youth Day commemorations that were held in Lupane, Matabeleland North Province in western Zimbabwe, said Zimbabwe is not a drug and illegal substance producer or peddler and will fight to protect the youths, who are the future of the country.

Zimbabwe has witnessed an increase in drug and substance abuse, especially among youths, forcing all stakeholders to come together and seek solutions to the growing problem.

Most of the drugs are allegedly being smuggled from some neighboring countries through Zimbabwe's porous borders.

Mnagangwa said security at the country's ports of entry would be tightened to plug the movement and proliferation of harmful drugs and substances, adding the review of legislation and related policy measures on drug and substance abuse is also receiving urgent attention, state broadcaster ZBC reported.

