Zimbabwe: Zimachievers Spreads Wings to Scotland

International awards brand Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) continues with its expansion drive as they get set to host their first ever ZAA Awards Dinner Gala in Scotland on the 15th of April this year.

The ZAA Scotland Edition opens the ZAA awards calendar, which is also highlighted by the inaugural United Arab Emirates Edition set for later this year, joining the existing seven editions.

"We are very excited to introduce the Scotland and UAE editions on this year's calendar as part of our efforts to recognise and celebrate all Zimbabwean achievers around the world. This latest development is the culmination of wide consultations with key players in the diaspora who are taking note of the impact Zimbabweans are making around the world," said ZAA founder Conrad Mwanza.

"As has been the call from the beginning in 2010, ZAA aims to recognise, celebrate and award change makers for their achievements and build a collaborative platform for exchange of ideas and networking opportunities across multiple disciplines."

"Preparations for the event and other programs are progressing well and we are excited. More details will be announced in the media, on our social platforms and website as we go. All are welcome to join us in celebrating this milestone a few days shy of marking our Independence Day celebrations."

Nominations for the England, Scotland and South Africa editions are currently ongoing on www.zimachievers.org and will close on the 28th of February. The shortlisted nominees announcement will be made on the 5th of March before the voting period commences.

Dates were also announced for the England Edition, set for 22 April, with South Africa making its 8th Edition on 13 May.

Canada edition will be held on 5th August, while dates for the UAE, Australia, Canada, Botswana and China will be announced in due course.

The Zimbabwe Achievers Awards were established in 2010 and have grown to become one of the leading movements and interaction platforms for Zimbabwean changemakers around the world.

The awards are handed across different categories and fields of expertise such as sport, art and entertainment, media, academia, professional and more.