Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Cleric Obadiah Musindo Arrested, Detained At Harare Central On Allegations He Stole U.S.$6,000 Worth of Phones

21 February 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

ZANU PF-aligned preacher Obadiah Musindo has been arrested and is detained at Harare Central police station on allegations he stole US$5,900 worth of cellphones, NewZimbabwe.com has learnt.

Musindo was arrested Monday.

The Destiny for Africa Network founder is alleged to have duped Munyaradzi Kereva who runs a mobile phones company in Harare of an iPhone 14 ProMax (256G) worth US$2,450, an iPhone 12 ProMax (256G) worth US$1,450, a Samsung S22 worth US$1,600 and a Samsung F12 worth US$300 last year October.

According to his docket, gleaned by NewZimbabwe.com Musindo collected the phones and misrepresented to Kereva that he will be coming back with payment.

Musindo allegedly told Kereva he wanted to sell the phones to one of his clients at Sakunda Holdings offices.

He did not return as promised and evaded Kereva until his arrest.

