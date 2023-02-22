Mozambique: Cyclone Freddy to Hit Vilankulos Friday

Cyclone Freddy hit the east coast of Madagascar this afternoon (21 Feb) and is expected to continue west and hit Vilankulos Thursday night or Friday morning, with winds over 120 km/h.

It will largely miss Beira and the Beira corridor towns of Dondo, Buzi and Chimoio. This is the track predicted by the US Navy Joint Typhoon Warning Centre:

Note that the predicted track turns south when Freddy reaches the South African border. Windy.com predicts this will bring significant additional rain to eastern South Africa, Gaza and Maputo provinces, and Maputo city on Saturday and Sunday (25, 27 Feb)