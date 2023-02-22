Mozambique: Cyclone Freddy to Hit Vilankulos Friday

22 February 2023
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)
By Joseph Hanlon

Cyclone Freddy hit the east coast of Madagascar this afternoon (21 Feb) and is expected to continue west and hit Vilankulos Thursday night or Friday morning, with winds over 120 km/h.

It will largely miss Beira and the Beira corridor towns of Dondo, Buzi and Chimoio. This is the track predicted by the US Navy Joint Typhoon Warning Centre:

Note that the predicted track turns south when Freddy reaches the South African border. Windy.com predicts this will bring significant additional rain to eastern South Africa, Gaza and Maputo provinces, and Maputo city on Saturday and Sunday (25, 27 Feb)

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Mozambique News Reports And Clippings. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.