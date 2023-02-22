Kenya: Kericho Governor Mutai Directs Hospitals to Offer Free Private Counselling to Sexual Abuse Victims in Tea Plantations

Kericho — Kericho Governor Eric Mutai has directed the county's health facilities to offer free private counselling services to victims of sexual abuse in tea plantations.

Governor Mutai in a joint press conference with Members of the Kericho County Assembly on Wednesday condemned the incidents of sex for work being subjected to women seeking and working in the tea plantations, as exposed by BBC.

The Governor also called for immediate arrest of mentioned culprits.

"We are calling for a comprehensive response to address both current and historical injustices. Directing the health facilities to offer free private counseling to victims as the assembly suspends house business today to discuss the way forward on this serious matter," Governor Mutai stated.

His sentiments come even as National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei directed the Labour Committee to probe the sexual abuse reports and file a report in two weeks.

The statement on the plight of the female workers in the tea farms was requested by Kericho Woman Representative Beatrice Kemei, after an explosive BBC expose revealed that over 70 women have been sexually abused by their supervisors at Unilever and James Finlay and Co.

Kemei said that she was appalled to learn that vulnerable female workers in the tea estates with no other sources of income have no choice but to have sex with male supervisors in order to survive, and that sex is reportedly demanded by supervisors in return for allocating lighter duties.

"It is of great concern that female workers in Kericho County have deplorable working and living conditions, and have been victims of sexual harassment and abuse in the hands of male bosses," Kemei stated.

In support of the statement, Dagoretti North MP Beatrice Elachi said it's unfortunate that such incidents are still being recorded and no action has been taken.

"Today is a very difficult day for me as a woman, leader and citizen of Kenya. Today I've been reminded that slavery still exists in this nation; I cannot explain how a man has violated women in tea plantations for 30 years and nothing has been done," Elachi stated.

On her Nandi Woman Rep Cynthia Muge noted that sexual abuse of women in work places work favors is an endemic issue which needs to be addressed.

BBC's secret filming showed local bosses, on plantations owned by Unilever and James Finlay and Co, pressuring an undercover reporter for sex.

Several women also told the BBC that they had been infected with HIV by their supervisor.