Kenya, Morocco Ink Cooperation Bid to Tackle Transnational Organized Crime

Nairobi — Kenya and Morocco have signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at establishing and strengthening cooperation in the field of prosecution and in the fight against Transnational Organized Crime (TOC).

The agreement was signed Tuesday by the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji and Morocco's Attorney General at the Court of Cassation, Moulay Hassan Daki in the presence of other judicial and diplomatic personalities including Morocco's Ambassador to Kenya, Abderrazzak Laassel.

Speaking during the ceremony DPP Haji said that the MoU will mostly focus on the cooperation on issues terrorism, cybercrime and transnational crimes affecting both countries.

He added that the meeting was a follow up on the Africa Prosecutors' Association (APA) Conference held in Mombasa in January 2023.

"We hope to work together to further the cooperation between African countries," Haji said.

The DPP said that the agreement is part of the pan African process which he argues is taking root across the continent paving way for Africans to come up with solution for African problems.

On his part, AG Hassan stated that cybercrime and trafficking is a complex issue which calls for collaboration between countries to tackle it.

"Transnational Organized Crime is a big risk for the security of all of our countries and we must cooperate to combat and to face these types of crimes," he said.

He pointed out that the MoU marks the beginning of other types of cooperation including economic cooperation between the two allied States.

The move comes at a time when African countries are experiencing a number of security challenges ranging from terrorism, human and narcotics trafficking.

TOC is organized crime coordinated across national borders, involving groups or markets of individuals working in more than one country to plan and execute illegal business ventures.