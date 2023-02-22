South Africa: President to Open National House of Traditional and Khoi-SAN Leaders

22 February 2023
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday deliver the annual address to the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders (NHTKL) in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Chamber, Parliament, in Cape Town.

President Ramaphosa will deliver the address in terms of section 33 (1) (b) of Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership, 2019 (Act 3 of 2019).

"The annual address will mark the official opening of the House which facilitates the important task of promoting nation building and social cohesion.

"The House plays and integral role in streamlining the interested of our communities which are championed by Traditional leaders as custodians of our heritage and diverse culture," the Presidency said in a statement.

Invited guests include Cabinet Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Premiers, MECs responsible for Traditional Affairs, Kings, EXCO Members of Provincial Houses of Traditional Leaders, CONTRALESA, Business Sector, Religious Sector, NGOs and representatives from amongst others, SADC countries, National Khoi-San Council as well Chapter 9 institutions.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.