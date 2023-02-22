South Africa: President to Open National House of Traditional and Khoi-SAN Leaders

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday deliver the annual address to the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders (NHTKL) in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Chamber, Parliament, in Cape Town.

President Ramaphosa will deliver the address in terms of section 33 (1) (b) of Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership, 2019 (Act 3 of 2019).

"The annual address will mark the official opening of the House which facilitates the important task of promoting nation building and social cohesion.

"The House plays and integral role in streamlining the interested of our communities which are championed by Traditional leaders as custodians of our heritage and diverse culture," the Presidency said in a statement.

Invited guests include Cabinet Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Premiers, MECs responsible for Traditional Affairs, Kings, EXCO Members of Provincial Houses of Traditional Leaders, CONTRALESA, Business Sector, Religious Sector, NGOs and representatives from amongst others, SADC countries, National Khoi-San Council as well Chapter 9 institutions.