South Africa: 2023 Budget Speech - Minister to Outline Govt Spending

22 February 2023
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will this afternoon present the 2023 Budget Speech.

"President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his State of the Nation Address on 9 February, announced government's plans to address South Africa's energy crisis and prevailing socio-economic challenges.

"In this regard, Minister Godongwana will provide details of spending and revenue collection proposals to implement these plans. He will also outline the funds to be allocated to different spheres of government, departments and entities," said Parliament in a statement.

Minister Godongwana will, as part of the 2023 Budget Speech, also introduce the Appropriation Bill and table the Division of Revenue Bill to Parliament.

Godongwana is scheduled to deliver the 2023 Budget Speech at a sitting of the National Assembly (NA) to be held at the Cape Town City Hall at 2pm.

The speech is expected to be broadcast live on various news and radio channels, as well as the parliamentary channel.

