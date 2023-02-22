South Africa: Minister Thulas Nxesi Hikes Minimum Wage of Farmworkers and Domestic Workers

22 February 2023
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Good news for farmworkers and domestic workers as Minister Nxesi hikes wages

Employment and Labour Minister, Thulas Nxesi, has raised the minimum wage of farmworkers and domestic workers by a whopping 9.6%. The increase will take effect from March 01.

The increase will also cover workers employed in the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP), Learnership allowances, the cleaning sector and wholesale and retail. The percentage increase for farmworkers and domestic workers will translate to R25,42 per hour, whilst the EPWP will be R13,97 for the same duration.

The cleaning sector in the metropolitan areas will enjoy R27,97 and the rest of the country is R25,50. Minister Nxesi said "the National Minimum Wage Act was agreed to with the aim of protecting low earning workers in South Africa and providing a platform for inequality reduction". The introduction of a minimum wage in South Africa is a significant labour market intervention that has benefitted about 6 million workers.

The Minister said these workers are generally unorganized and vulnerable, and without the introduction of the National Minimum Wage Act, they would have continued to endure exceedingly low wage levels and poverty.

This significant increase will benefit 892 000 domestic workers who are overwhelmingly women, and 800 000 farmworkers.

