South Africa: Sport, Arts and Culture Opens 2023/2024 Call for Proposal for Target Groups Funding - Arts and Social Development

press release

2023/2024 call for proposal for target groups funding: Arts And Social Development

Closing Date: Fri, 03/10/2023 - 12:00

Description

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture hereby invites suitable project proposals and applications from Community Arts Associations that are working and actively involved in Sport, Arts,Culture and Heritage sectors. Project proposals should have a link to programmes that mainstream and or facilitate participation and development of the followingTarget Groups:

Children

Older Persons

Persons with Disabilities

Women

Registered NPOs/NPCs from all 9 provinces are invited to submit proposals. This Call for Proposals is for projects that will be implemented in 2023/2024 financial year.

Conditions for acceptance of application:

Detailed proposal with itemised budget

Budget should not exceed R1 000 000.00

Valid Tax Clearance Certificate

Valid South African-based registered Non-Profit Organization (NPO) or Non-Profit Company (NPC) Certificate

Letter of Authority from the organisation appointing leading member or project/liaison manager, with this letter for the project (signed by a majority or all of the Executive members).

Certification stamp should not be older than 3 months.

Bank Confirmation Letter for Account

Applications must be submitted on or before 10 March 2023 before 16:00

Priority will be given to organisations not previously funded in the past three years.

Please note that late applications will not be considered and there will be no exceptions. Applications should be submitted to the department as follows:

Physical Address OR Postal Address

Sechaba House

202 Madiba street

Pretoria

Private Bag X897

Pretoria

0001

For general enquiries contact:

Ms. Vali Thwala

Cell: (012) 441 3748

E-Mail: Valit@dsac.gov.za

Website: www.dsac.gov.za