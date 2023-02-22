Kenya: MFA Orders 18-Hour Closure of JKIA's Terminal II for Jill Biden's Arrival, Departure

Dr. Jill Biden and former Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist visiting with two recently arrived refugee families at the Dagahaley refugee camp, in Dadaab, Kenya, Aug. 8, 2011.

Nairobi — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has ordered the clearance of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport's (JKIA's)Terminal II for six hours on Friday to facilitate the arrival of US First Lady Jill Biden.

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) told stakeholders on Monday it will clear Terminal II from 11am to 6pm.

A similar restriction will be in place from 6am to 6pm on Sunday to facilitate the VVIP departure, KAA said adding the operation had been sanctioned by security agencies.

"This is therefore to advise you to relocate your operations to Terminal I within the stipulated time period to allow smooth facilitation of the VVIP and operations," KAA told operators.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) however ruled out disruptions on the Kenyan airspace.

The US Embassy in Nairobi said Biden's visit aims to strengthen partnerships on the African Continent and advance shared priorities between the two allied countries.

The First Lady's two day-visit will feature discussions on women empowerment and food security.

"Dr. Biden's engagements will focus on the empowerment of women and youth, efforts to address food insecurity, and promoting our Shared democratic values," the US Embassy said in a statement Wednesday.

The Embassy described the visit as a follow-up of the US- Africa Leader's Summit in November 2022 where Jill Biden hosted a two-day program with spouses of African leaders including First Lady Rachel Ruto.

This visit will be Biden's third in Kenya and first as First Lady.