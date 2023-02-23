South Africa: André De Ruyter Released From Eskom 'With Immediate Effect' Following Explosive Interview

analysis

Eskom CEO André De Ruyter has left his job a month earlier than planned after reaching an agreement with the board. His early exit follows a candid interview on political interference and corruption at the embattled power utility.

In an interview with e.tv aired on Tuesday, 21 February, outgoing Eskom CEO André De Ruyter said it appeared Cabinet members were aware of and accepted widespread corruption at the embattled power utility. On Wednesday, he was "released from his position with immediate effect".

De Ruyter resigned in December 2022 and was due to leave his job at the end of March. Eskom announced his early departure on Wednesday evening.

"Following the convening of a special board meeting on 22 February 2023, the Eskom Board and group chief executive Andrè de Ruyter have reached mutual agreement to curtail his notice period to 28 February 2023," Eskom said in a statement.

"The board further resolved that Mr de Ruyter will not be required to serve the balance of his notice period, but that he will be released from his position with immediate effect."

De Ruyter resigned following Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe's claims that Eskom was "agitating for the overthrow of...