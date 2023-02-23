Rwanda: Former University of Rwanda Lecturer Kayumba Acquitted

The Nyarugenge Intermediate Court on Wednesday, February 22 acquitted former University of Rwanda lecturer, Christopher Kayumba of charges related to sexual assault.

While delivering the ruling, the judge said that the court decided to clear Kayumba because the prosecutors failed to present evidence to pin him on both charges.

Kayumba, a former lecturer at the School of Journalism and Communication, University of Rwanda was battling charges of rape and accessory to a crime of rape.

Previously, the prosecution had requested the court to convict Kayumba and hand him a sentence of 10 years in jail.

Kayumba has been in detention since September 9, 2021.