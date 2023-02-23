Kenya: Parliament Shortlists 11 Applicants for IEBC Panel Posts

Nairobi — Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commissioner Yusuf Nzibo and chairman of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators Wilfred Mutubwa are among 11 applicants who have been shortlisted to fill the vacant position for two nominees meant to represent parliamentarians in the Selection Panel that will oversee the recruitment of the Chairperson and five Commissioners of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission(IEBC).

Others include Nominated Member of the Kisii County Assembly Lilian Gor, Gilbert Soi, Peter Mutuku, Novince Atieno, and Korir Kiprotich.

PSC Secretary Jeremiah Nyegenye says the interviews for the 11 will be conducted on Monday and has invited members of the public to submit their views on the suitability of the candidates to serve on the panel.

The panel will be seeking persons to fill vacancies that occurred after the retirement of IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati and commissioners Boya Molu and Yakub Guliye.

Their positions were declared vacant by President Ruto in October 2022 ahead of their exit on January 17, 2023.

Vice-chairperson Juliana Cherera and commissioners Francis Wanderi and Justus Nyang'aya resigned to avoid a tribunal chaired by Appellate Court Judge Aggrey Muchelule that is investigating their "misconduct" in relation to the 2022 General Election.