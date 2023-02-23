Namibia: Opposition Tears Into Shiimi's Pensioner 'Insult'

There is general consensus across opposition parties that the increment of the elderly pension grants by N$100 is insignificant in the face of hardships confronting them, some branding it "an insult".

The opposition parliamentarians were reacting to the N$84.6 billion budget statement for the 2023-2024 financial year, delivered by finance minister Iipumbu Shiimi under the theme 'Economic Revival and Caring for the Poor' yesterday.

To buttress this, the minister increased several government social grants to bolster the country's lauded social safety nets.

Among them was the increase of the elderly's pension by N$100 from N$1300 to N$1400, leaving most opposition MPs fuming.

The increment, he said, is to guard against the erosion of purchasing power for the social safety nets.

"The old-age grant and the disability

grant will be increased from N$1 300 to N$1 400 per month, while the orphans and vulnerable children's grant will be increased from N$250 per month to N$350,"

Shiimi said to mumbling sounds from the opposition benches.

Namibia remains one of the few African countries with a variety of social safety nets.

"That is an insult to our elderly that you paraded here through a clip in parliament during your presentation. You have N$600 million for condoms, but this is what you have for our elders?

That N$100 cannot even buy a bag of maize meal, which is at N$140," said official opposition leader McHenry Venaani as the House briefly erupted into chaos. His sentiments were echoed immediately by Landless People's Movement (LPM) deputy leader, Henny Seibeb.

"You are insulting our elders. Take that N$100 back," he charged.

This publication also caught up with Seibeb afterwards, who said it is the worst budget he has seen in a long time.

"Our pensioners are not only taking care of themselves, but are also taking care of extended families. It is too low," he reiterated, lamenting the budget allocation to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The N$82 million allocated to the ACC to fight graft is a drop in the ocean, and "not even enough to employ investigators",

Seibeb said.

The minister, however, sharply increased the disability grant for beneficiaries under the age of 18 from N$250 to N$1 400 per month.

All changes are effective on 01 April

2023.

A further N$69.8 million has been set aside for about 30 000 eligible orphaned children currently on the waiting list.

"Going forward, resources permitting, it is our consideration to gradually increase the quantum of social assistance outlays towards children in an effort to improve

the utilisation of safety nets as a tool to promote human capital development, and ensure the inter-generational equity of social protection," the minister stated.

Critical issues

New Era also sought the views of several MPs outside the National Assembly

chamber, shortly after the budget's tabling.

Delving deeper, Venaani said the budget does not address critical issues, such as the under-funded agricultural sector.

The agriculture and land reform ministry received N$1.8 billion.

"The budget does not address the real economic fundamentals on job-creation and food security. The mere fact that we are still spending less on agriculture, no money for tractors to be bought, no land will be irrigated under drip irrigation; the budget is failing," he added.

Meanwhile, Rally for Democracy and Progress' (RDP) leader Mike Kavekotora branded the budget "an election budget".

"The money for agriculture is not enough. Currently, we are importing 75% of our food from South Africa. Is this a budget that really quantifies that it's a pro-poor budget? For me, it is not. I still maintain that this is an election budget. The ruling party is gearing up for elections, and wants to pay lip service to the people for them to believe the government is responsible," the economist-turned-politician stressed.

Agreeing with him was Swanu leader Tangeni Iijambo.

"What a mockery of the State's finances. We've had pro-poor and pro-growth budgets for the past 33 years of our independence. But the N$100 allocated to pensioners is an insult in a country that has an abundance of resources," the socialist said.