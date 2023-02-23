Tanzania: Zanzibaris Implored to Increase Agricultural Production

22 February 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter

Zanzibar — ZANZIBARIS were on Wednesday implored to increase agricultural production to attract industrial investments in the processing of agricultural produce.

Trade and Industrial Development Minister Omar Said Shaaban told the House of Representatives that currently Zanzibar has 37 industries that process agricultural produce. Three of the industries are classified as large while 10 and 24 are medium and small, respectively.

Answering a question by Mwanakwerekwe Representative Ameir Abdalla Ameir, who wanted to know the number of agriculture-based industries in the country, Minister Omar said increased production of raw materials will attract more investors and create jobs for the islanders.

He told the house that the government is committed to the industrial economy through creation of conducive environment for potential investors.

"The government is aggressively marketing available opportunities for potential agri-processing investors," the minister told the house, citing seaweed, fruit, vegetable and spice processing as virgin opportunities that yearn for investors.

The government is also training small entrepreneurs on agricultural processing to boost small industries in the islands, said Minister Omar.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.