Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - Journalist Tewodros Asfaw Released On Bail After Nine Days of Imprisonment

23 February 2023
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Journalist Tewodros Asfaw has been released from prison on Wednesday night after federal supreme court upheld federal high court's ruling of his release on 30,000 birr bail.

On 17 February, Federal High Court had ruled Tewedros's release on bail of 30,000 birr but police appealed to the supreme court forcing him to stay in prison.

Binyam Asfaw, Tewodros's brother, confirmed to Addis Standard that Tewodros was released on Wednesday night after nine days of imprisonment. He was taken from his home by security forces on Tuesday 14 February, following schism within the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church (EOTC), which has now been resolved.

Tewodros Asfaw, the founder of a YouTube channel called Ethio Selam, is known for his sharp criticism against the government in his commentaries on political and social issues. AS

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.