Kenya: President Ruto Dismisses Raila's Call for IEBC Servers to Be Opened

Nairobi — President William Ruto has dismissed calls by opposition leader Raila Odinga for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to open servers.

President Ruto who scoffed at Odinga's latest demand on Thursday underscored that the demands were an 'insult to our collective intelligence and democracy".

"It is necessary for our friends to know that the servers were opened when we all went to the polling stations," he said on Thursday.

The Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition leader on Wednesday during the brigade's anti-governement rally at Jevanjee Garderns, Nairobi asked IEBC to open the sevrers and clear the air on the transparency of the August 9, 2022 Election.

The former Prime Minister has always maintained that the electoral body specifically the former Chair Wafula Chebukati stole his victory.

The President however reminded the veteran opposition leader that the severes were opened during the entire process of the election from the registration exercise of voters to the dismisall of his petition at the Supreme Court that challenged his victory.

"Demanding servers to be opened now is taking us for granted. Is to be believe that there are fools in Kenya. I want to tell our friends that the severs have always been opened," he said.