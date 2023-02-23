Mauritius: Networking Conference Focuses On Technology As an Enabler of Sustainability

press release

A networking conference under the theme 'Building an ESG-centric ecosystem using technology', was held, today at the Ravenala Attitude Hotel in Balaclava, at the initiative of the Mauritius Institute of Directors (MIoD) in collaboration with Axiz Group.

Its main objectives were to bring together experts to discuss how technology can be an enabler of sustainability; provide broader perspectives on the way business is carried out in Africa; and raise awareness on how innovation and digitalisation can facilitate the Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) issues while building resilience.

The Minister of Financial Services and Good Governance, Mr Mahen Kumar Seeruttun, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the MIoD, Mrs Sheila Ujoodha, the CEO of Axiz Group, Mr Craig Brunsden, and other personalities were present.

In his speech, Minister Seeruttun highlighted that the conference is the perfect forum to discuss how businesses can tap the potential of technology in building resilience and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. It is clear for Government that digitalisation is a driver of opportunities for prosperity and a sustainable future, he underscored.

Minister Seeruttun observed that Mauritius, as a Small Island Developing State, faces threats such as global warming, environmental pollution, food security, and waste disposal. He thus emphasised the importance of preparing the country for a sustainable future which, according to him, is akin to safeguarding the very existence of the island. Government, he indicated, is relying strongly on science, innovation and technology to give additional thrust to sustainability efforts.

Furthermore, the Minister remarked that ESG is a priority area for businesses so as to enable them to produce faster, smarter and better business outcomes. He urged businesses to make the most of digital technologies as a driver of sustainability objectives, and reiterated Government's support to the business community in ensuring a sustainable future for Mauritius through technological advancement.

For her part, Mrs Ujoodha dwelt on the role of the MIoD, which is to prepare for the future of corporate governance and to be a platform for learning and development. "Today, we are engaging in a major reflection on technology as a transformative tool to integrate ESG into our best practices and this conference is an ideal opportunity to spark ideas and raise awareness in the business community about new paradigms" she said.

As for Mr Brunsden, he indicated that ESG is becoming more prominent. The adoption of ESG practices by using technology can create positive social, environmental and economic impacts while generating financial returns in African countries, he added.