Mauritius: Prime Minister Jugnauth Graces Reception Celebrating the 63rd Anniversary of His Imperial Majesty of Japan

The Prime Minister, Mr. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, graced a reception hosted by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan, Mr Shuichiro Kawaguchi, to celebrate the 63rd anniversary of His Imperial Majesty of Japan, in Floréal, today.

The President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr. Prithvirajsing Roopun, the Vice-President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr. Eddy Boissézon, the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Minister of Financial Services and Good Governance, Mr. Mahen Kumar Seeruttun, several Ministers, Members of the Parliament, and Members of the diplomatic corps also attended the event.

A toast was symbolically raised by President Roopun, to the good health and happiness of His Imperial Majesty of Japan, the prosperity of the people of Japan, and the everlasting friendship and cooperation between Japan and Mauritius. Ambassador Kawaguchi also made a toast to the prosperity of both countries and the bright future of their people.

In his address on the occasion, Ambassador Kawaguchi expressed his heartfelt wish for the long life of His Imperial Majesty of Japan on the occasion of his anniversary and for the happiness and prosperity of the people of Japan and Mauritius. He underlined that Japanese people wish to have good relationship with other countries and that in his capacity as Japan's Ambassador to Mauritius, he is working to make Mauritius and Japan which already share friendly ties, become closer.

The Ambassador emphasised that since his posting in Mauritius in 2020, he has had a successful and fruitful diplomatic journey. While recalling that one of his aims is to attract Japanese investors and tourists to Mauritius, he expressed gratitude to all local companies that are promoting Japanese products to Mauritius, thus making the situation profitable for both countries.

On that note, Mr Shuichiro Kawaguchi announced the arrival of a Japanese investment mission to Mauritius on 04 May 2023 with the aim of exploring business opportunities in Mauritius.

Furthermore, he highlighted that Japan considers Mauritius as an important partner namely because they both share common values as well as for the geopolitical situation of Mauritius. According to him, Mauritius is the most advanced country in terms of democracy in the region and enjoys peace and stability.

He pointed out that Mauritius will be able to participate as a guest country in the G7 Hiroshima Summit that will be hosted by Japan, which he added will enable for more cooperation on the economic and political scenes.

Additionally, Mauritius will be given the opportunity to participate and work together with Japan in the Osaka World Exposition 2025, which will provide Mauritius with a platform to showcase its assets and products to market, therefore increasing commercial and economic benefits, underlined Ambassador Shuichiro Kawaguchi.

The Ambassador also pledged for the deepening of the countries' traditional relationship, and for the expansion of cooperation so as to bring more mutual benefits.