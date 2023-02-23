Mauritius: The Ambassador of the United States of America to Mauritius Presents His Credentials to President Roopun

22 February 2023
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Ambassador of the United States of America to Mauritius, Mr Henry Victor Jardine, presented his credentials, this morning, to the President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun, at the State House in Le Réduit.

In a statement after the meeting, Mr Henry Victor Jardine highlighted that he discussed with the President, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun, a range of different issues that both the United States of America and Mauritius could collaborate on. "These," he informed, "are maritime security, trade opportunities and investments as well as the promotion of democracy regionally through forum such as the United States-Africa Leaders Summit."

The Ambassador reiterated the support of the United States of America to Mauritius to help the country accomplish its goals in these areas.

Prior to his meeting with the President, Mr Henry Victor Jardine presented his Copie d'Usage to the Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Mr Joyker Nayeck, at the seat of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade in Port-Louis.

