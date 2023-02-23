Namibia: First Ladies Geingos and Biden Visit Youth Initiative in Katatura

Windhoek — First Lady of Namibia Monica Geingos (@FLON) accompanied U.S. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) to Hope Initiatives, an NGO centred on youth empowerment through health, welfare and educational support.
FLON last visited HISA in 2020, when BreakFree From Violence hosted a community engagement session to launch the anti-violence pledge in vernacular languages.
Truly inspired by the work of HISA in supporting vulnerable children. Their initiatives embody the power of giving people opportunities and are making a real difference in the lives of those in need. #FLOTUSinNamibia
Jill Biden Highlights Empowering Women, Children On Second Day of Namibia Visit