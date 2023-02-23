Namibia: First Ladies Geingos and Biden Visit Youth Initiative in Katatura

U.S. First Lady Jill Biden, along with Namibia's First Lady Monica Geingos and granddaughter Naomi Biden, visiting Hope Initiatives, an NGO in Windhoek focused on youth empowerment through health, welfare and educational support.
23 February 2023
Government of Namibia (Windhoek)
announcement By Office of the First Lady

Windhoek — First Lady of Namibia Monica Geingos (@FLON) accompanied U.S. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) to Hope Initiatives, an NGO centred on youth empowerment through health, welfare and educational support.

FLON last visited HISA in 2020, when BreakFree From Violence hosted a community engagement session to launch the anti-violence pledge in vernacular languages.

Truly inspired by the work of HISA in supporting vulnerable children. Their initiatives embody the power of giving people opportunities and are making a real difference in the lives of those in need. #FLOTUSinNamibia

Jill Biden Highlights Empowering Women, Children On Second Day of Namibia Visit

