Uganda: Late Okabe's Son Wins Serere By-Election

24 February 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

Emmanuel Omoding, the son to the late Patrick Okabe, has been declared the winner of the Serere County parliamentary by-election by the Electoral Commission.

Omoding who stood in the by-election as an independent candidate got 15638 beat NRM's Philip Oucor who got 13206 and were running neck to neck whereas Alliance for Nation's Alice Alaso came third with 3335 votes.

On the other side, independent candidate Martin Onguruco got 2523 votes to come fourth whereas Forum for Democratic Change's Emmanuel Eratu got 1252 votes and came last.

"Accordingly, as returning office for Serere electoral district and in accordance with Section 58(1) of the Parliamentary Elections Act, I declare Emmanuel Omonding who has obtained the largest number of votes to be the elected candidate for Serere County constituency ,Serere electoral district," the Serere district returning officer Slyvia Cheptegei Nangendo declared.

The ruling NRM party team led by their Electoral Commission chairperson, Dr.Tanga Odoi accepted defeat.

The position had fallen vacant when Patrick Okabe together with his wife, Christine Okabe died in a road crash along the Mbale- Tirinyi highway in December last year.

