East Africa: UPDF Participates in Us' Largest Military Drills in East Africa

The Ugandan army, the UPDF was among the participants in the just concluded largest military exercise in East Africa by the United States, African partner nations and multinational forces.

The U.S. Africa Command's largest East Africa military training exercise code named Justified Accord 23" (JA23) that commenced in mid-February was closed on Thursday in Isiolo, Kenya where the UPDF was praised for its professionalism.

"The professionalism and constant enthusiasm was worth it and made the exercise a success," said the commanding General SETAF - AF Maj Gen Todd R Wasmund, during the closure of the 10- day exercise.

The exercise designed to build readiness for the U.S. joint force, increase multinational interoperability in crisis response and counterterrorism operations, and prepare regional partners for U.N. and African Union-mandated missions attracted 1000 participants involving multiple U.S. military components, allied partner nations and international organizations.

The drills also featured an African Union staff officer course multinational live-fire field training exercise, humanitarian projects, medical evacuation as well as defensive cyber exercises.

This was the first year cyber knowledge was incorporated into the exercise series.

The General Officer Commanding East Command Maj Gen Juma Mwinyikai, who represented the Kenyan Chief of Defence Forces stressed that training is key in enhancing the cooperation between the partner states and the Kenya Defence Forces.

"We appreciate the aims of this exercise, it will shape the arrow-head for mission readiness and interoperability between USA and the African Nations in Peace Support Operations set-up, we know the commitments of the Republic of Djbouti, Rwanda, and Uganda who brought in their troops to take part in this exercise," Maj Gen Mwinyikai noted.

He also remarked that JA 23 demonstrates the commitment by East African regional forces towards integration to enhance better interoperability.

Maj Gen Mwinyikai further appreciated other participants from Burundi, Botswana, Comoros, Madagascar, Mozambique, Somalia and Zambia who conducted the African Union staff officer's course at the Humanitarian Peace Support Training School in Embakasi.

The Deputy to the Commander Of Civil-Military Engagement for US - Africa Command, Ambassador Andrew Young, was thankful to all participants for their professionalism during JA 23 exercise.

He applauded Kenya for being a great host and appealed to all partners to share the experience and knowledge back home.

He called for the maintenance of momentum by all partner states .

At the same function, the commanding General SETAF-AF, Maj Gen Todd R. Wasmund, thanked the Ministry of National Defence - Kenya, KDF and Kenya Army School of Infantry for making the JA 23 a success.

"On behalf of US-AFRICOM and SETAF-AF, were are grateful for your support and commitment throughout the entire event despite your busy extraordinary real-life operations in the region," Gen Wasmund observed. He explained that addressing security challenges in Africa and around the world requires an inter - agency approach.

While handing over certificates to the participants, the first battalion commander 101 Field Artillery and the US Isiolo Base Camp Commander Exercise Justified Accord 23 (JA 23) Massachusetts National Guard, Lt Col Eladio Medrano, lauded UPDF for being an active participant throughout the multinational military exercise.

"I want to thank the UPDF for their diligence and hard work during this exercise, it was a success, I want to thank Lt Col Mukasa and his staff for the Job well done," Col Eladio said.

This was the second time Kenya is hosting the drills that brought together more than 20 countries from four continents.

The next exercise will be conducted in West Africa early next year.