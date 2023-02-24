Rwanda: Rab Warns Against Pork Consumption in Musanze Over Swine Erysipelas

Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Board (RAB) has warned residents in Musanze against pork consumption following the 'swine erysipelas' illness identified in Muko Sector.

Swine erysipelas is an infectious disease caused by a bacterium known as erysipelothrix rhusiopathiae, commonly characterised by fever, skin lesions on pigs, and sudden death. It is one of the oldest recognised diseases that affect growing and adult swine.

Reports on the unknown illness at the time which killed over 200 pigs in Musanze's Muko sector emerged, pausing the movement and consumption of pigs in some neighbouring sectors.

According to district officials, the disease killed 38 old pigs, 216 piglets on February 17 that belonged to farmer Alex Uwamahoro.

According to the statement released by RAB on February 22, the population was cautioned to stop pig slaughtering, selling, and consumption as well as movement from one place to another within Muko, Kimonyi, Muhoza, Rwaza, and Busogo sectors of Musanze as one of the preventive measures against the spread of the illness.

RAB also urged pig farmers to isolate any pigs suspected to have the illness' symptoms, use disinfectants and other hygiene practices, avoid consumption of any animal that died under suspicious circumstances, and vaccinate their domestic animals.

There are 23,000 pig farmers rearing about 10,000 of the pig population across Musanze District, and pork is one of the most commonly eaten meats in the town.