Rwanda: Population Census Results for Next Week

Results of the national census are expected to be released during the eighteenth edition of the National Dialogue Council, Umushikirano, TheNewTimes has learnt.

The results which are compiled in a 130 page long report contains analytical information about the socio-economic indicators, such as education levels, access to electricity, water, telephones, trends in human settlement and housing, sectors of employment, among others.

The report also has a component on population growth projection up to 2050. The results in it shows population trends (by age, gender) from the national level to the sector level,

According to reliable sources, authorities deliberately planned to release results of the population census during Umushyikirano so as to have all stakeholders on board.

Umushyikirano will be held from February 27-28 and the population census results will be released on one of the two days

The national dialogue is an annual event however, it had not gathered since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Provided by the constitution, Umushyikirano is an annual homegrown initiative that provides a platform for national leaders as well as ordinary citizens to discuss issues affecting the nation, including governance and national unity.

Umushyikirano last occurred in December 2019 where among some of their highlights people with disabilities were prioritised, the use of Kinyarwanda, Made-In-Rwanda style, and religion were given a chance, as well as youth, took over among others.

Rwanda's population was projected to reach between 12.4 million and 12.7 million in 2020 - from 10.5 million in 2012.

The Rwandan population grew from 4.8 million in 1978 to 7.1 million 1991, according to the first and second housing and population censuses. It indicated a 3.1 per cent growth rate.

The third census in 2002 indicated that the population had grown to 8.1 million while the fourth census in 2012 found that the Rwandan population was 10.5 million.