Kenya: Mount Kenya University's Paramount Hotel to Serve Region

An upcoming university training hotel under construction in Rwanda will be a regional centre for hospitality and tourism studies, the Mount Kenya University (MKU) founder, Prof. Simon Gicharu has revealed.

Gicharu disclosed that the facility will trade by the name Kigali Paramount Hotel which was unveiled last week, and will help hone the skills of citizens in the sector.

He spoke in Kigali to staff at a luncheon hosted by the School of Hospitality and Tourism Management and attended by the MKU Rwanda Vice-Chancellor Designate, Prof Edwin Odhuno.

"We have come a long way since we opened a campus in Rwanda," he told the staff. "We are happy to see our history documented that details our achievements and the accolades we receive from the public.

For example, last year we were voted the best training hospitality and tourism school in the country. Our graduates are also desired in the job market or self-employed. This is attributed to quality teaching and infrastructural development. We are now worth a university and ready for accreditation. We hope autonomy will come soon.

Kigali Paramount hotel will be the first of its kind in Rwanda. It will play a big role in training manpower in the region in the hospitality and tourism sector, one of Rwanda's top exchange earners," said Prof Gicharu.

He asserted that the hotel will enhance Rwanda's hospitality status and contribute to producing graduates who are highly competent, hands-on, technologically and application-oriented leaders and managers in the sector.

"As we continue to build our reputation for academic excellence, let us do the right thing and the public will be looking at Mount Kenya University Rwanda. I emphasize team work, staff development and good remuneration. We should also continue to give back to the public as we pursue academic excellence.

The University is waiting for permission to operate a clinic that will support learning and the community. We have purchased state-of- the- art equipment for delivery of good services," Prof Gicharu told the staff.

Prof Odhuno asked staff to adhere to standards set up by relevant bodies. "We should always enhance quality in our activities. Every day should be an audit day to remain efficient and accountable. We must always attend to our students and offer them good service," said Prof Odhuno.