Malawi: Catholic Church Closes Church Over Disagreements Between Priests, Christians

24 February 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

The Zomba Catholic Dioceses says it has temporarily closed Namitembo Catholic Church under Namitembo Catholic Parish in Zomba due to disagreements between a section of it's Christian faithful's and priests over liturgy contributions and it's usage.

In a letter addressed to the congregation and priests, Apostolic Administrator for the Diocese, Archbishop George Tambala says on Wednesday, a group of Christians blocked Ash Wednesday prayer celebrations which marked the start of season of lent, hence the decision.

Tambala has confirmed to Zodiak Online of the matter, saying the acts by the members of the church is against the laws of the Catholic Church.

Among the verdicts, all positions in the church have been dissolved with immediate effect.

