Namibia: Swakop Uranium Donates N$200,000 for Northern Flood Victims

Swakop Uranium donated N$200,000 to the National Emergency Disaster Fund for the northern flood victims on Thursday in Swakopmund.

Swakop Uranium Chief Executive, Qiu Bin said the mine is always striving to be a good corporate citizen. "We are aware that the Namibia government, despite challenges has been able to assist its citizens. As we continue with our further exploration, this will allow us to build a positive legacy for the country as a good corporate citizen," he said.

"It is for this reason that Swakop Uranium decided to contribute to National Emergency Disaster Fund to assist the government to provide relief to the affected people," he said.

The Chief Executive further commended the government for its outstanding leadership over the years providing a healthy environment to invest. "We acknowledge and commend the Namibian government leadership since independence which has provided us with sound and clear regulatory frameworks to build a prosperous Namibia."

Also speaking at the occasion, the Erongo regional governor Neville André said that corporate entities like Swakop Uranium [through their] corporate social investments enable them to impact society in ways which they often are not able to.

"Where our arms are short, they stretch our arms to reach people who we cannot reach. This is a good example of how public private partnerships can address challenges faced in our society. And they assist in many other sectors and not only in the social sectors."

The donation was done in the presence of the Prime Minister, the Right Honourable Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, who received the donation on behalf of the National Emergency Disaster Fund, which falls under the Office of the Prime Minister.

The floods in the northern regions were experienced during December last year, leaving many homes destroyed or damaged, hampering their livelihoods as a result of the natural distaster.

The severe weather did not spare the Ohangwena Region as on 14 December, five people died in a burning house in Oneifiyo village, Epembe, after their home caught fire following a lightning strike.

Prime Minister, the Right Honourable Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila (middle) receives the N$200,000 contribution from Swakop Uranium Chief Executive. Qui Bin (left) in the presence of the Erongo Governor, Neveille André. (Photograph by Adolf Kaure.)