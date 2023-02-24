Namibia: Trigon Metals Hosts Roadshow With More Detail On Its Kombat Drilling Programme

Operators of the exploration activities at Kombat Mine, Canadian-listed Trigon Metals conducted a virtual live roadshow on Thursday 23 February for investors and other individual followers.

Recently, Trigon announced additional results from the drilling of new mineralization targets at the Kombat Mine as well as key highlights from the drilling campaign. The reported results are from the East 400 area, 150 metres east of the Kavango Pit, providing early confirmation of the trend mineralisation.

The exploration holes are from drilling testing gaps in known mineralization that were previously thought to be barren. Holes 4C, 4D, 5C, and 6C are verification holes that test continuity between previously drilled areas. The results are some of the longest intercepts drilled from the surface, and show both sulfide and oxide mineralization.

"We are working to a first blast in the open pit in April [2023] as planned," said Trigon President and Chief Executive, Jed Richardson. The team is currently working on a detailed mine plan, and the mine contractor is currently working on our tailings facility, with all of the necessary equipment ready for start-up."

Trigon Mining (Namibia) prepared and classified the assays in accordance with the reporting guidelines outlined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), as required by the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Trigon is a publicly traded Canadian exploration and development company specializing in copper and silver holdings in African jurisdictions. In Namibia, the company owns an 80% stake in five mining leases in the Otavi Mountains, a region known for its high-grade copper deposits, where the company is focused on exploration and redevelopment of the previously producing Kombat Mine.

Drill Core from E400 Hole 6C. The core pictured here shows shiny golden-coloured chalcopyrite mineralization (copper mineral) throughout the drill core.