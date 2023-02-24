Namibia: Smith to Resign As Transnamib CEO

TransNamib chief executive officer Johny Smith has turned down a five-year extension to his contract and is set to leave the parastatal at the end of March.

The announcement of Smith's decision comes after the TransNamib board offered Smith another five years as CEO last week. Smith has served as CEO of the transport parastatal since February 2018.

"While it has not been an easy decision, I am confident that TransNamib is better poised to become a sustainable organisation. The staff is led by both a committed board of directors and a very solid senior management team, whom I would like to thank for their support over my tenure," Smith said in a statement on Thursday.

According to Transnamib board chairperson Theo Mberirua, Smith rejected the five-year extension offer to pursue other opportunities.

"We are thankful to Smith for his dedication to the task of transforming TransNamib over the past five years. During his tenure and during a very challenging period for all organisations in Namibia and globally, Smith managed to achieve key highlights," Mberirua said.