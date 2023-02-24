Zimbabwe: Garan'anga Impresses On UEFA Europa Conference League Debut

ZIMBABWE youth international Munashe Garan'anga has been recognised by European football's governing body UEFA following his solid display on his debut for Moldovan champions Sheriff Tiraspol in the UEFA Europa Conference League play-off encounter last week.

Playing in his first match for Sherrif Tiraspol since his recent move from Belarusian club Dynamo Brest, Garan'anga registered the most ball recoveries in the UEFA Europa Conference League play-offs 1st leg encounter against Serbian side FK Partizan.

In the match statistics posted by Europa Conference League ahead of Thursday's reverse fixture, Garan'anga, who featured for the entire minutes, registered twelve recoveries, the most in the category.

The game also marked the Garan'anga's first competitive appearance for Sheriff.

Garan'anga joined the Moldovan team last month following his transfer from Bulgarian top-flight club Dynamo Brest, where he made an instant impact, scoring two goals in 28 appearances after joining the club in February last year.

The 21 year-olf central defender was expected to make his second appearance on Thursday night in the second leg of the Europa Conference League encounter.

Garan'anga is a product of the Warren Park-based Total Football Academy, where he started his career as a toddler before moving to Prince Edward School.

Founded in Warren Park, Harare in 20011, the academy has contributed significantly to the development of the game at grassroots level.