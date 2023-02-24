Angola Host Women's Handball Pre-Olympics

Luanda — Angola will host on 10 - 12 October the senior women's Pre-Olympic tournament, ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifying, the African Handball Confederation (AHBC) has announced.

The decision was announced at the last meeting of the AHBC Executive Committee, adding that a delegation of inspectors from the governing body of African handball is expected in Angola on 10 -12 March.

ANGOP learnt on Thursday in Luanda that AHBC team will come to the country to examine the conditions of the venue, transport and accommodation of the competing teams.

The event will bring together the first four qualified teams of the African championship held last year (2022) in Dakar, Senegal.

They are Angola, Senegal, Congo and Cameroon.

This is the third time the country host a similar event, after the editions of 2003 for the Athens Olympic Games (Greece) and 2015 of access to the London Olympic Games (England).

Angola are seeking their 8th presence, after Atlanta'1996), Sydney'2000), Athens'2004, Beijing'2008, London' 2012), Rio de Janeiro'2016 and Tokyo'2020. JAD/MC