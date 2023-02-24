Tanzania Creates Clubhouse Account to Enhance Government Responsiveness

TANZANIA's government has officially created a clubhouse account, a platform that will allow public officials to participate in debates virtually and clarify various burning issues in the country.

Using his verified Twitter handle @Nnauye_Nape, the Minister for Information, Communication and Information Technology, Mr Nape Nnauye on Friday debates will start on Saturday at around 9:00hrs.

Clubhouse is a new type of social network based on voice--where people around the world come together to talk, listen and learn from each other in real-time.

"We will have a government space where ministers and their experts will give clarifications on various matters," Mr Nape said.