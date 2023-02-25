Zimbabwe: Agriculture Commodity Prices - Mbare Market 24 February 2023

Potato/Pocket Chat US$3- US$3.5
Small US$3.5- US$4
Medium US$5-US$5.5
Large US$6-US$7
Extra large US$7.5-US$8
Tomatoes 30kg sandak US$6-US$11
Wooden box US$3-US$4
Plastic dish US$1
Vegetables Cabbage head US$0.3-US$0.50
Covo/bundle US$3-US$3.5
Rape/bundle US$3
Tsunga/bundle US$2
Beetroot/bundle US$0.5-US$1
Onions -10kg pocket US$5-US$9
Onions 60Kg bag US$40
Muboora US$1
Onions -60kg bag US$38-US$40
Onions shallots
English Cucumber US$1-US$1.5
Cauliflower/kg US$1.50
Brocoli/kg US$1.50
Chilli pepper/kg US$2-US$3
Lettuce head US$0.50
Ginger/kg US$2-US$3
Garlic/kg US$3-US$4
Turmeric/kg US$2 -US$2.5
Okra/5litre tin US$1.5-US$2.5
Egg plant US$1
Mushroom dried/pallet US$1.50
Indigenous Mushroom /bucket US$8-US$9
Oyster Mushroom/pallet US$2
Red and Yellow pepper/kg US$1.50
Matemba 20 litre tin US$39-US$45
Madora 20 litre tin US$28-US$30
Sugar beans 20 litre tin US$20-US$25
Soyachunks 5kg US$2-US$3
Munyemba 20 litre tin US$7-US$8
Munyevhe 20 litre tin US$14-US$16
Mutsine 20 litre tin US$15-US$16
Dried Covo 20 litre tin US$15-US$18
Dried Cabbage 20 litre tin US$15-US$18
Dried Fish Each US$1-US$8
Sweet potato 20 litre tin US$8-US$10
Magogoya 20 litre tin US$12-US$14
Magogoya 60kg bag
Butternuts 20 litre tin US$18-US$46
Carrots 60kg US$30-US$40
Green pepper 60kg Bag US$10-US$15
Cucumber 60kg Bag US$20-US$22
Fine beans Bag (60kg) US$45-US$60
Peas (60kg) Bag US$25
Green mealies Dozen US$1.2- US$1.5
Ipwa Bundle US$2.50
Masawu 5litre tin US$1-US$1.5
Nyii 20litre tin US$5
Mawuyu 5litre tin US$1-US$2
Apple box US$18-US$25
Banana Crate (18kg) US$6-US$8
Grapes Box US$11-US$16
Oranges Pocket (10kg) US$14-US$16
Naartigies Box US$10-US$12
Apricots Box US$10
Peaches Box US$12-US$15
Pears box US$18
Strawberry pallet US$1
Chilli pepper US$1
Pawpaw Single
Nectarines box
Tamarinds/Rusika
Mango bucket US$3-US$3.5
Mazhanje 5lt bucket US$2
Coconut Single US$1-US$2
Water melon Single US$1- US$4
Leaches pallet
Plum Box US$10-US$12
Tsubvu pallet US$2.5-US$5
Pine Apple Box US$10-US$12
Lemon 20 litre tin US$6-US$8
Sweet melon Each US$1
Maize grain 20 litre tin US$5
Maize mumhare 20 litre tin US$20
Shelled groundnuts 20 litre tin US$30-US$33
Fresh groundnuts Packet US$7-US$10
Unshelled groundnuts 20 litre tin US$5-US$6
Mumhare groundnuts 20 litre US$10
Nyimo shelled 20 litre tin US$30-US$32
Fresh nyimo 20 litre tin US$12-US$14
Soyabean 20 litre tin US$10-US$12
Wheat 20 litre tin US$10
Popcorn 20 litre tin US$14-US$16
Cowpeas (Nyemba) 20 litre tin US$14-US$16
Sunflower 20 litre tin US$10-US$12
Pearl millet (Mhunga) 20 litre tin US$7-US$8
Finger millet (Zviyo) 20 litre tin US$8
Shelled brown rice 20 litre tin US$40
Unshelled brown rice 20 litre tin US$20
Sorghum (mapfunde) 20 litre tin US$10-US$12
Horned cucumber 20 litre tin
Broiler Mother US$7-US$8
Broiler Ordinary US$5-US$6
Offlayer each US$3.5 -US$4
Road runner hens each US$4-US$6
Road runner cocks each US$5-US$6
Guinea fowl (hanga) each US$7-US$10
Ducks each US$9-US$12
Turkey each US$15-US$25
Pigeons each US$1.5-US$2
Rabbits each US$7-US$12
Eggs (small) crate US$3.20
Eggs (medium) crate US$3.3-US$3.50
Eggs (large) crate US$3.7-US$4.00
Market information comes to you courtesy of The Herald & eMKambo 0772137717