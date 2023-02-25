Zimbabwe: Agriculture Commodity Prices - Mbare Market 24 February 2023

25 February 2023
The Herald (Harare)
By Product Description Price

Potato/Pocket Chat US$3- US$3.5

Small US$3.5- US$4

Medium US$5-US$5.5

Large US$6-US$7

Extra large US$7.5-US$8

Tomatoes 30kg sandak US$6-US$11

Wooden box US$3-US$4

Plastic dish US$1

Vegetables Cabbage head US$0.3-US$0.50

Covo/bundle US$3-US$3.5

Rape/bundle US$3

Tsunga/bundle US$2

Beetroot/bundle US$0.5-US$1

Onions -10kg pocket US$5-US$9

Onions 60Kg bag US$40

Muboora US$1

Onions -60kg bag US$38-US$40

Onions shallots

English Cucumber US$1-US$1.5

Cauliflower/kg US$1.50

Brocoli/kg US$1.50

Chilli pepper/kg US$2-US$3

Lettuce head US$0.50

Ginger/kg US$2-US$3

Garlic/kg US$3-US$4

Turmeric/kg US$2 -US$2.5

Okra/5litre tin US$1.5-US$2.5

Egg plant US$1

Mushroom dried/pallet US$1.50

Indigenous Mushroom /bucket US$8-US$9

Oyster Mushroom/pallet US$2

Red and Yellow pepper/kg US$1.50

Matemba 20 litre tin US$39-US$45

Madora 20 litre tin US$28-US$30

Sugar beans 20 litre tin US$20-US$25

Soyachunks 5kg US$2-US$3

Munyemba 20 litre tin US$7-US$8

Munyevhe 20 litre tin US$14-US$16

Mutsine 20 litre tin US$15-US$16

Dried Covo 20 litre tin US$15-US$18

Dried Cabbage 20 litre tin US$15-US$18

Dried Fish Each US$1-US$8

Sweet potato 20 litre tin US$8-US$10

Magogoya 20 litre tin US$12-US$14

Magogoya 60kg bag

Butternuts 20 litre tin US$18-US$46

Carrots 60kg US$30-US$40

Green pepper 60kg Bag US$10-US$15

Cucumber 60kg Bag US$20-US$22

Fine beans Bag (60kg) US$45-US$60

Peas (60kg) Bag US$25

Green mealies Dozen US$1.2- US$1.5

Ipwa Bundle US$2.50

Masawu 5litre tin US$1-US$1.5

Nyii 20litre tin US$5

Mawuyu 5litre tin US$1-US$2

Apple box US$18-US$25

Banana Crate (18kg) US$6-US$8

Grapes Box US$11-US$16

Oranges Pocket (10kg) US$14-US$16

Naartigies Box US$10-US$12

Apricots Box US$10

Peaches Box US$12-US$15

Pears box US$18

Strawberry pallet US$1

Chilli pepper US$1

Pawpaw Single

Nectarines box

Tamarinds/Rusika

Mango bucket US$3-US$3.5

Mazhanje 5lt bucket US$2

Coconut Single US$1-US$2

Water melon Single US$1- US$4

Leaches pallet

Plum Box US$10-US$12

Tsubvu pallet US$2.5-US$5

Pine Apple Box US$10-US$12

Lemon 20 litre tin US$6-US$8

Sweet melon Each US$1

Maize grain 20 litre tin US$5

Maize mumhare 20 litre tin US$20

Shelled groundnuts 20 litre tin US$30-US$33

Fresh groundnuts Packet US$7-US$10

Unshelled groundnuts 20 litre tin US$5-US$6

Mumhare groundnuts 20 litre US$10

Nyimo shelled 20 litre tin US$30-US$32

Fresh nyimo 20 litre tin US$12-US$14

Soyabean 20 litre tin US$10-US$12

Wheat 20 litre tin US$10

Popcorn 20 litre tin US$14-US$16

Cowpeas (Nyemba) 20 litre tin US$14-US$16

Sunflower 20 litre tin US$10-US$12

Pearl millet (Mhunga) 20 litre tin US$7-US$8

Finger millet (Zviyo) 20 litre tin US$8

Shelled brown rice 20 litre tin US$40

Unshelled brown rice 20 litre tin US$20

Sorghum (mapfunde) 20 litre tin US$10-US$12

Horned cucumber 20 litre tin

Broiler Mother US$7-US$8

Broiler Ordinary US$5-US$6

Offlayer each US$3.5 -US$4

Road runner hens each US$4-US$6

Road runner cocks each US$5-US$6

Guinea fowl (hanga) each US$7-US$10

Ducks each US$9-US$12

Turkey each US$15-US$25

Pigeons each US$1.5-US$2

Rabbits each US$7-US$12

Eggs (small) crate US$3.20

Eggs (medium) crate US$3.3-US$3.50

Eggs (large) crate US$3.7-US$4.00

