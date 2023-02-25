Zimbabwe: Govt Acquires Electric Cars, Buses On the Way

THE Government, through the Central Mechanical Equipment Department (CMED), has now bought a total of 18 electric vehicles from a Chinese company as Zimbabwe continues to promote the use of smart energy as the world gradually shifts from petroleum-fuelled vehicles.

CMED was recently requested to also explore the provision of urban commuter services using electric buses which were cheaper to run compared to conventional vehicles, bringing relief to urban commuters who will benefit from lower fares.

Most of the electric cars recently bought by CMED were being used at its driving school, EasyGo, and the rest as shuttle cars at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

The vehicles and the charging infrastructure at the CMED Harare depot, were bought by the CMED from BYD Company, which produces cars, buses, trucks, electric bicycles, forklifts and rechargeable batteries.

The purchasing of the electric cars also comes after Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona this week said Zimbabwe was committed to adopting clean energy solutions for the transport sector.

This was aimed at helping the country towards climate change mitigation.

Minister Mhona said efforts had been made to develop systems, some of which had been adopted under international regulatory institutions such as the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

He was speaking during the 85th Session of the Inland Transport Committee (ITC) underway in Geneva, Switzerland.

He was contributing to a panel discussion on the topic: "Critical partnerships and leaving no one behind in the climate battle: global challenges and winning formulas for net zero leaders".

"I wish to reiterate that Zimbabwe is committed to cooperation under the United Nations System, and to the adoption of international good practices and standards on all matters under the purview of the ITC. Cooperation bilaterally and at the multilateral level, as well as re-engagement, lie at the heart of the foreign policy of my leader, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa's administration.

"Zimbabwe joins the United Nations family in shaping the attendant discourse, underpinned by the critical question that is among the top policy priorities for governments around the world on: "Critical Partnerships and Leaving no one behind in the climate battle: global challenges and winning formulas for net zero leaders"," Minister Mhona said.

He said Zimbabwe continued to be guided by the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, a critical instrument in measuring their progress as they collectively push forward issues of sustainability and the imperative need for all to develop a conscience towards the ills of climate change.

"We acknowledge our collective aspirations under the United Nations and her institutions, which has become the rallying platform for Member States to develop key instruments in relation to climate change such as the Paris Agreement, developed under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). The idea is to move away from the business as usual mentality towards development of resilient infrastructure and systems that will enable adoption of clean technologies.

"Over the years, Zimbabwe has participated at various meetings and conferences such as the United Nations Commission on Sustainable Development and the Conference of Parties under UNFCCC. Various resolutions on the transport sector were committed to, and Zimbabwe has adopted these with the view to join the rest of the world in addressing climate change challenges, and at the same time develop resilient and sustainable infrastructure. In essence, these resolutions have seen initiatives being adopted and to a greater extent, domestication of key resolutions towards adaptation and mitigation in the transport sector," he said.

Minister Mhona said globally, transport was a major emitter of greenhouse gases (GHG) and the transport sector was responsible for 23 percent of the total such GHG emissions.

"Zimbabwe is committed to adopting clean energy solutions for the transport sector. We acknowledge support provided by development partners and the continued effort goes a long way in helping the country towards climate change mitigation. Efforts have been made to develop systems, some of which have been adopted under international regulatory institutions such as the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

He said Zimbabwe developed the Climate Change Policy, the Energy Renewable Policy, and National Climate Change Response Strategy and these documents were meant to develop implementation frameworks towards adaptation and mitigation.

Under its National Development Strategy (NDS) 1 (2021-2025), the Government was pushing for extensive development of transport infrastructure, systems and services to cater for all communities in the country.

Transport was key to socio-economic development as it provided connectivity and movement nationally, regionally and internationally.