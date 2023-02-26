Somalia: Somaliland Leader Convenes Emergency Session On Lasanod Conflict

HARGEISA [SMN] - The leader of the breakaway region of Somaliland convened an emergency session Sunday to discuss the unfolding conflict in LasAnod city, Sool region.

Muse Bihi held the meeting with members of the security committee headed by the minister of interior Mohamed Kahin Ahmed at the presidency, according to the sources.

The session came after the SSC fighters annexed parts of eastern Las Anod, including Tukaraq following the surprise withdrawal of Somaliland troops early on Sunday morning.

The vice president, minister of defense and army chief who is on the front-line were in attendance of the conference that focused on Somaliland's response to SSC advances.

Since Saturday, the retreating Somaliland forces left some of their bases outside Las Anod, where SSC tribal militia seized heavy weapons such as tanks and anti-aircraft guns.

There were calling for ceasefire in Las Anod, but all efforts flopped as two sides accuse each other for starting the war that claimed the lives of over 100 people and wounded hundreds.

Last week, Bihi announced he would be dispatching clan elders to seek an end to the violence. However, SCC rejected the move and demanded that he pull out all troops first from the disputed regions - Sool, Sanaag and Cayn as a precondition for peace dialogue.