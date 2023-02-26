Somalia: Somaliland Troops Retreat From Key Town in Las Anod's East

26 February 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

LAS ANOD [SMN] - The Somaliland forces have completely withdrawn from Tukaraq town on Sunday morning without a battle, as confirmed by reliable sources.

 

The breakaway regional troops are said to have moved to the side of the road that connects GojaAde and Tukaraq, and are en route to Adhi-Adeye area.

There was no official confirmation from Somaliland that its troops had moved out of the town.

The fall of Tukaraq means that Somaliland lost the second key town in Sool region after Las Anod to the SSC fighters who are fighting for an autonomy under the Somali federal system.

On the other hand, Somaliland soldiers in Goojacade are said to be on standby for exit after gunfire heard on Sunday with reports they rebelled an SSC attack.

Somaliland forces abandoned main bastion on the outskirts of Las Anod on Saturday, in a sudden collapse of one of the war's principal front lines after SSC made a rapid advance.

The swift retreat was Somaliland's worst defeat since its troops were forced back from the Sool regional capital, Las Anod in January of this year.

