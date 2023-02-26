Somalia: House Speaker Attends 34th Arab Inter-Parliamentary in Iraq

BAGHDAD [SMN] - The 34th Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union Conference kicked off in Baghdad, Iraq Saturday with the participation of the Somali house Speaker Aden Madobe.

In his keynote address, Madobe said that the Arab parliamentary gathering constitutes an important step in strengthening relations between Arab countries during this testing times.

The summit started its activities with a speech by the President of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) who is the Speaker of the Iraqi parliament Mohammed Rikan Al-Halbousi.

Halbousi called Saturday on the Arab countries to take a final decision to return Syria to the Arab fold, stressing the importance of unifying the efforts to face all challenges.

Some of the speakers tabled a request to support the request to take a final decision to return Syria to the Arab fold after a decade of absence from the IPU due to the conflict.

The top agenda of the meeting, include points calling to promote the values ​​of coexistence, tolerance, peace and cooperation in the security as some countries beset by conflict.

The war-torn Syria in recent days has gone through difficult circumstances following the devastating earthquake, which caused severe damage to lives and property.