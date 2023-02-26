Tanzania: Kikula Stresses Adherence to Mining Laws

26 February 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Sunday News Reporter

MINERS and mineral dealers in the country have been urged to abide by laws, safety, environmental conservation and proper use of explosives in mining activities.

The Mining Commission Chairman, Professor Idris Kikula made the remarks recently insisting that every miner has the responsibility of protecting the environment as per laws.

He spoke during an opening of a training on Safety, Health, Environmental Conservation and Proper use of Explosives by small scale miners held in Mara region.

The training brought together directors, managers and workers from the Mining Commission, Resident Mining Officer for Mara Region, miners and processors' leaders, traders and mine owners in Mara region.

Prof Kikula said that the two -day training aimed at ensuring that mining activities including extraction, processing and trade are done by abiding by laws and regulations.

He said the training has also considered the process of issuing licences for extraction, processing and trade especially in managing mineral markets and centres in the country.

"Through this training I believe that you have a huge responsibility of strengthening your working system by considering safety in your mine sites to ensure that the nation does not lose its work force for sustainable mining," he said.

