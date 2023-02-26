Tanzania: Expert Stresses Balanced Diet in 1,000 Days of Child Growth

Mwanza — A nutritional expert has stressed the importance of 1,000 days in the growth of a child physically and mentally, thus requiring expectant mothers to eat a balanced diet.

According to him the 1,000 days and three months after conception are crucial for child brain formations and body structure while the unborn baby (an embryo) is still in the mother's uterus.

The statement was revealed recently by Sengerema Acting District Medical officer, Dr Charles Manyanga who is also a senior nutrition officer in an exclusive interview which focused on nutrition intake by expectant mothers and the possibility to deliver physical and mental healthier children.

"Within the period of three months after conception an embryo undergoes an important human body's organ growth stage known as organogenesis that urgently demands pregnant women to eat a balanced diet" Dr Manyanga hinted.

He said provision of balanced diet including protein, carbohydrate, fats, vitamins and clean water to pregnant mothers helps them be healthier enough for helping the unborn baby (an embryo) within their uterus become healthier too, enabling it to develop a well brain with capability of performing well in life including academics.

He noted that, expectant mothers who eat unbalanced diet are at high risk of delivering stunted infants who also have damaged brain calling for parents especially men (husbands) to take care of their wives while they are pregnant.

Dr Manyanga also said pregnant mothers should eat balanced diet adhering to medical prescription pertaining to nutrition.

"Newly delivered mother's milk is vital for all essential nutrients needed for an infant growth because they also provide protection against diseases. Mothers should only breastfeed their children (infant) with their milk consistently for six months without adding any other food as meal," said Dr Manyanga.

Furthermore, Dr Manyanga insisted on mothers to keep breast feeding their children by using their own milk from the time of birth to at least two years so that their children can enjoy all essential nutrients from them.

He noted that some people consider eating a balanced diet as leisure or expensive something which is not true as there are different varieties of food which can replace each other to give up a balanced diet for example fish can be replaced by sardines "dagaa" to give out similar nutrients.

Additionally, he advised pregnant mothers to eat green vegetables which are affordable and available in all regions within the country in effort to build a better future based on physically fit and well minded children countrywide.