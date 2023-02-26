Tunisia: Legislative Elections - Runoff - Isie Changes Results in Two Constituencies

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Independent High Authority for the Elections (ISIE), Farouk Bouaskar, announced a change in the final results of the parliamentary runoff election in two constituencies.

These are the results of the Sejnane Joumine-Ghazala constituency, Bizerte governorate and Sakiet Eddaier constituency, Sfax governorate.

The changes to the results of these two constituencies came after the Administrative Court issued final rulings on the challenges against the results of the parliamentary run-off submitted to it.

The changes made to the results of those constituencies were announced by the President of the ISIE during a press conference held Saturday at the City of Culture in Tunis to announce the final results of the elections for members of the 2023 Assembly of People's Representatives (ARP).

After examining the decision of the Administrative Court, which annulled the decision of the ISIE and modified the results of the second round of the elections, the ISIE decided as follows

The plaintiff candidate, Sami Toujani, wins the only seat in the Sejnane-Joumine Ghazala constituency in the Bizerte governorate.

As for the constituency of Sakiet Eddaier in the governorate of Sfax, the only seat reserved for the constituency went to the candidate Tarek Mehdi.

In terms of the number of votes cast, Sami Toujani received 6,548 votes, or 53.09% of the total.

As for Tarek Mehdi, he received 3321 votes, or 51.63% of the votes cast.