Rwanda: African Airport Industry Experts Meet in Rwanda

The 69th edition of the Airports Council International (ACI) Africa Board Meeting, Regional Committees, Conference, and Exhibition, started in Kigali on Saturday, February 25, to discuss the future of the continent's airport industry.

Leaders and experts in the African airport industry have attended the conference, which runs until March 3 with the theme "Shaping up a Sustainable African Airport Industry: Time for Action."

According to the organisers, the conference comes at a time Africa has a unique opportunity to craft a new vision for an efficient, resilient, and sustainable air transport industry that meets growing expectations in airport safety, security, service level, technology, and environment, while remaining economically and financially sound.

With over 250 airport leaders, professionals and stakeholders expected to be in attendance, the organisers said, this conference promises to provide the participants with unparalleled opportunities for networking, knowledge sharing, and business growth.

The post-pandemic era has called for all stakeholders of the African airport ecosystem to step up from commitment to implementation.

The ACI Africa Secretary General, Ali Tounsi, has thanked the event's host, Rwanda Airports Company (RAC), and local and international sponsors, and exhibitors, who will showcase the latest range of products, services, and technologies aimed at strengthening the airport business in Africa.

Tounsi said: "ACI Africa has crafted a fitting program that addresses the industry's most pressing needs and invited some of the best subject matter experts to share their vision of the new norms for a sustainable future of the African airport industry."

The Rwanda Airports Company Managing Director, Charles Habonimana, said: "We are pleased to welcome African airport executives to Rwanda for the ACI Africa Meeting and Exhibition.

"As we continue to recover from the setbacks caused by COVID-19, this feels like a perfect time to discuss matters close to our calling and shape a better future for the airport industry in Africa," Habonimana said.

Leading companies such as Dufry, Aviation Travel and Logistics, SITA, Bugesera Airport Company, and Flemingo International are among the sponsors of the conference which has drawn the participation of over 35 exhibitors.

On February 25, the conference participants had the opportunity to participate in Umuganda, Rwanda's national-wide community work, in Rwamagana District, offering a unique opportunity for delegates to give back to the community while immersing themselves in Rwandan culture.

More than 200 delegates of the ACI Africa Meeting took part in the community work that was held at Mwulire Genocide Memorial in Mwulire Sector.

Rwanda Airports Company donated Rwf21 million to support the construction of a house for vulnerable Genocide survivor and the renovation of the Genocide memorial.