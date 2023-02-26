Malawi: Justice Minister Mvalo Dismisses Calls for Federal System of Government

26 February 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

Minister of Justice Titus Mvalo has dismissed calls for federal system of government, describing it as not a matter of urgent public importance.

Mvalo said this on Thursday in parliament when responding to Mzimba North MP Yeremiah Chihana's calls for the country to adopt a federal system of government.

"How many people in this country fail to sleep because of the issue of federal system.

"How many people in this country fail to sleep because this issue affects their livelihoods and lives? There are very few," said Mvalo.

He said even in Parliament very few take it as an important issue.

Mvalo pointed out that the issue may be important but not for the majority.

He then said Chihana might have brought the issue in Parliament on the perception that the North was being sidelined in terms of development.

However, the Minister said under President Lazarus Chakwera, resources are being distributed properly across the country.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.