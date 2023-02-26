Malawi: Chakwera Underscores Importance of Morally Upright Labour Force

President Lazarus Chakwera says a morally-upright labour force is key in achieving the country's aspirations.

Chakwera said this on Friday when he presided over the University of Livingstonia's 16th Congregation in Mzuzu.

In his speech at the ceremony, Chakwera hailed the University's adoption of the national drive for development, as well as its complementing shorter-term blueprints.

He pledged his administration's support for graduates from both public and private universities through various government initiatives.

He congratulated all Unilia graduates, urging them to use their education to contribute to the nation's development.

The University of Livingstonia has been operational for two decades and has aligned its programs with the Malawi2063.

Its commitment to national development has been recognized by the President, who believes that educating a morally-upright labour force is crucial in realizing Malawi's aspirations.