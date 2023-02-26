Malawi: Govt to Create Enabling Environment for Setting Up National Arts and Heritage Council

Government has disclosed that it will create an enabling environment for the creative industry by establishing a National Arts and Heritage Council (NAHeC).

Speaking during the 2023 National Artistic Freedom Conference held in Mponela, Dowa, Director of Arts in the Ministry of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Humphrey Mpondaminga, said the council, if put in place, will promote the development of arts and culture in the country.

"The council if established will help the creative industry to grow socially and economically as the country is said to have a very rich and diversified cultural heritage," he said.

Mpondaminga added that the NAHeC Bill, which was done in 2019, will be tabled in parliament soon to enable the setting up of the Council.

UNESCO Commission in Malawi Acting Executive Secretary, David Mulera, said they are supporting the efforts to facilitate the enactment into law of the NAHeC Bill.

"We hope that soon, there will be in place the council to advance the work of artists, cultural associations, musicians and researchers, among others," he said.

He said there is a need for the creative industry to have structures in form of a council.

Once in place, Mulera said, the council will support the creative industry in contributing to the national economy.

Mulera further said setting up of the council is part of a project implemented in Malawi that has been funded by the Norwergian Embassy through the UNESCO Southern Africa.